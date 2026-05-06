Chilliwack Council Statement on Mural Vandalism, GoFundMe Restoration Link, Chilliwack Tours Now Fundraising

Chilliwack – Statement from Chilliwack City Council May 6: “Yesterday, on the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, a mural of a local Stó:lo woman, Inez, was vandalized. We were deeply saddened to hear about this act of vandalism. Vandalism is never acceptable, and the result has hurt many in our community.

“Each year, on May 5, we remember and honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people. Indigenous women and girls are disproportionately affected by gender-based violence compared to other groups of people in Canada. Inez is an Indigenous woman and a role model in the community, making this act of vandalism, and the day it occurred, particularly hurtful. We hope that whoever did this seeks out support for themselves in the right way.

“On a positive note, it has been heartwarming to see the community rally to support the restoration of this mural. We appreciate the fast action of the Chilliwack Community Arts Council to coordinate these efforts. It is our pleasure to support the Chilliwack Mural Festival each year, and we will be in touch with the organizers.

“To learn more about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ People, please visit the National Inquiry for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls’ website.”

– Mayor Popove and Councillors Kloot, Lum, Mercer, Read, Shields, and Westeringh

From GoFundMe: Restore the beautiful mural of Inez! (Link to donate is here).

Painted by celebrated Canadian muralist Kevin Ledo, and based on a photograph by Justin Jacob Louis of his wife Inez Louis, this beautiful portrait was defaced with buckets of paint.

Inez is a Stó꞉lō woman, a mother, a sister, a daughter, a cousin, and an auntie. She is loved. This mural is more than a portrait. It is a representation of Stó꞉lō and Indigenous women in this community, and beyond. Defacing it was a hurtful statement seemingly directed at Indigenous women, and we won’t let that pass without it being named.

We’re sharing this on the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, because context matters. We don’t know the full story behind the damage – perhaps it came from anger, or a desire to be heard. We hold space for that, even as we grieve for what was lost.

Chief Darcy Paul of Skowkale shares that when incidents like this happen, we come together. We put our strengths together, we support those who are affected and vulnerable, and we come out together, and stronger.

Muralist Kevin Ledo is willing to return to Chilliwack to restore this mural. Funds raised will cover his flight from Montreal, accommodations, paint, supplies, insurance, his artist commission and incidentals. All funds will be received through the Chilliwack Community Arts Council, the parent organization of the Chilliwack Mural Festival. If you have Aeroplan or other flight points you’d like to contribute towards Kevin’s travel, please reach out directly – every bit helps.

Any excess funds Will be donated to a worthy cause of Inez Louis’s choosing.

From Michael Berger at Chilliwack Tours: We’re hosting a special fundraising tour on Sunday May 10. Proceeds from the tour will go to the @Chilliwack Arts Council and the Chilliwack Mural Festival to pay for a protective coating to be applied on the soon-to-be repaired mural of Inez by artist @kevinledo.

Sign up on Eventbrite or follow this link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/…/fundraising-tour-indigenous…

Additional donations may be given to the tour guide after the tour.