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AbbyPD – Missing Person Alert – Emin Hodzic

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AbbyPD – Missing Person Alert – Emin Hodzic

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 49‑year‑old Emin Hodzic.

Emin was last seen on foot on April 28th in the area of McCallum Road and Highway 1. He is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’11”, 180 lbs, with short grey hair, and is known to wear brown glasses. A last known clothing description is not available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Emin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department and quote file number 26‑18893

Missing Person Alert – Emin Hodzic Abby PD

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