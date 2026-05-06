Skip to content

AbbyPD Launches Project Clearview to Support Community Safety – A Volunteer Camera Registry Program

Home
Safety
AbbyPD Launches Project Clearview to Support Community Safety – A Volunteer Camera Registry Program

Abbotsford – Residents and business owners in Abbotsford can
play an important role in supporting community safety by participating in Project
Clearview, a voluntary community camera registry program by the Abbotsford Police
Department (AbbyPD) to support criminal investigations and improve response
efficiency.

In the aftermath of an incident, officers often seek out nearby video footage that may
assist an investigation, which can require substantial time and resources.
Project Clearview supports investigations by helping police more efficiently identify
where relevant CCTV camera footage may be available, enabling officers to focus their
efforts where they are most likely to be effective.

Project Clearview is designed with privacy at the forefront. Participation in the program
does not give police access to live feeds, private systems, or personal devices, and
does not involve continuous monitoring.

For more information about Project Clearview and to register, visit:
www.abbypd.ca/project-clearview

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts