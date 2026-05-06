AbbyPD Launches Project Clearview to Support Community Safety – A Volunteer Camera Registry Program

Abbotsford – Residents and business owners in Abbotsford can

play an important role in supporting community safety by participating in Project

Clearview, a voluntary community camera registry program by the Abbotsford Police

Department (AbbyPD) to support criminal investigations and improve response

efficiency.

In the aftermath of an incident, officers often seek out nearby video footage that may

assist an investigation, which can require substantial time and resources.

Project Clearview supports investigations by helping police more efficiently identify

where relevant CCTV camera footage may be available, enabling officers to focus their

efforts where they are most likely to be effective.

Project Clearview is designed with privacy at the forefront. Participation in the program

does not give police access to live feeds, private systems, or personal devices, and

does not involve continuous monitoring.

For more information about Project Clearview and to register, visit:

www.abbypd.ca/project-clearview