Fraser Valley Regional District: Hazard Advisory – Wildfire Near Jade Bay /Cultus Lake – Fire “Under Control”

Cultus Lake – MAY 5 UPDATE – The Cultus Lake forest fire is now under control. For anyone wanting more information please visit the BC Wildfire web site.

UPDATE -FVRD 2026-05-04 4:30 PM: The BC Wildfire Service has now reported this wildfire as “Being Held,” which means that the fire is intended to remain within a containment perimeter. This fire will continue to emit smoke and may remain brightly visible at night. Wildfire crews continue to be active. See the BC Wildfire Service Website for more information. https://alertable.ca/…

UPDATE – 11:30AM – The FVRD is aware of a small wildfire burning in the Cultus Lake Provincial Park, near Jade Bay. The BC Wildfire Service is actively engaged in wildfire containment activities for this fire. Wildfire V10230 will continue to display plenty of smoke; however, there are no threats to life safety or property at this time.

Helicopters performing aerial bucketing operations require quick access to the lake water. Boaters can help wildfire operations by paying close attention to helicopters above the lake and avoiding their path to ensure safe surface access to the lake water.

The BC Wildfire Service is the lead agency authority for this fire, and FVRD’s Emergency Management team is coordinating joint information between the BC Wildfire Service, Cultus Lake Park Board, and Ministry of Transportation. FVRD is working closely with the above partners to monitor the situation, as required.

This hazard advisory is issued to inform residents and visitors to expect temporary road access interruptions. There are no threats to life safety or property at this time.

FVRD has not established a Public Information Officer for this incident. Media seeking additional information about the V10230 wildfire are encouraged to contact the BCWS Coastal Fire Centre Information Officer.

Avoid the area if you were not already scheduled to be in the area.

Recreational property owners must ensure property users understand the potential risks of being in the area.

Risks may include roadways being interrupted to prioritize wildfire containment operations, power outages, limited cellular/internet communications, and short notice to leave if the situation changes, resulting in future evacuation alerts and/or orders. Conditions can change quickly.

See the attached PDF for more information.

See BC Wildfire Service V10230 Incident website for wildfire containment operations info:

https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/incidents…

ORIGINAL STORY – Cultus Lake social media lit up Sunday night/Early Monday morning with reports of a wildfire.

According to BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), A 1.1-hectare wildfire was discovered near the Jade Bay Boat Launch south of Chilliwack and east of Columbia Valley Road.

It was listed as out of control as of the latest update at 6:40AM.

As of 10 AM water bombers were on the scene and smoke was an issue driving along Columbia Valley Highway. From Emil Anderson Maintenance – Please be advised: due to wildfire response, there is currently single-lane alternating traffic in effect on Columbia Valley Road, near the Jade Bay boat launch.

Slow down and stay alert—watch for signage, traffic control and crew.