Two Assaults on Youth, Off Wells Road in Chilliwack – Related

Chilliwack – RCMP are investigating two assaults that occurred early Sunday morning (May 3) and are believed to be related. Officers from the Serious Crimes Unit are asking members of the public who were in the area at the time, or who may have CCTV or dash‑camera footage, to come forward.

On May 3, 2026, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Chilliwack RCMP were notified of two separate assaults that occurred within a short period of time and in close proximity to one another.

The first assault occurred in the 45000 block of Wells Road. One adult male victim was located and treated for non‑life‑threatening injuries.

The second assault occurred shortly afterward in the same area of Wells Road. A youth victim was transported to hospital with life‑threatening injuries where they remain in serious condition.

Wells Road was closed for an extended period on Sunday while officers conducted further investigation.

It is alleged that both assaults involved the same suspects, however, the two victims are not known to one another.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area or who was present at the time to review their residential CCTV footage or vehicle dash‑camera recordings.

“Any video between midnight and 3 am on May 3 that may have captured the assaults or the individuals involved could be very significant to our investigation.” says Cst. Brennan Kish of the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crimes Unit. “Our investigators are doing everything possible to identify those responsible and to ensure public safety in the community. Information from the public can play a critical role in helping us move this investigation forward.”