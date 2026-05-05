Fraser Health – Vision Zero 2026-2027 Grants Promoting Road Safety in the Valley

Fraser Valley – Now in its fifth year, the Vision Zero in Road Safety Grant program aims to make roads safer and reduce injuries for active road users—people who walk, bike or use scooters or other modes of transportation that don’t afford them the protection of a vehicle.

“People often come face-to-face with dangerous road situations in their communities and this program gives groups and communities the opportunity to access funding that can be life changing,” says Tobin Copley, lead, Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion, Fraser Health.

Fraser Health – Vision Zero 2026-2027 grants

The City of Abbotsford will receive funding to explore safer options for people walking and cycling along North Parallel Road. The narrow, two-lane road is frequently used by commercial traffic and by drivers trying to avoid jams on Highway 1, making it dangerous for anyone walking or cycling. Tragically, a pedestrian was killed there in 2021, and in 2024 another man was seriously injured while walking along the road. The Vision Zero funding will support a feasibility study and concept design for a separated multi-use path to improve safety and access for area residents.

The City of Chilliwack will move forward with a bundle of three traffic-calming initiatives, thanks to Vision Zero funding. The measures are aimed at slowing vehicles and improving safety through curb bulges, lane narrowing and intersection narrowing at multiple locations with known speeding and other safety concerns.

Speeding vehicles, near misses and unsafe pedestrian crossings prompted the Tsawwassen First Nation to apply for and receive Vision Zero funding to improve safety in their residential area. A raised crosswalk near Raven Lane, a raised intersection/speed table at Falcon Way and Cormorant Drive and high-visibility crosswalk enhancements at three additional locations will make it safer for Elders, families, children and other community members who walk and cycle.

Sumas First Nation’s active transportation network is getting a boost with solar-powered lighting and access-control gates to improve safety for people living in the Lakeview Drive neighbourhood.

The Skowkale First Nation was successful in their application for a rectangular rapid flashing beacon pedestrian crossing across a high-traffic, high speed rural road. This will improve safe access to the north end of the ts’lhimexósem active transportation trail.

Meanwhile, in Pitt Meadows, new tactile walking surfaces will be installed along 119 Avenue to support safer mobility for children, seniors and people with visual or mobility impairments. These high contrast, textured surfaces help alert pedestrians to potential hazards and make everyday travel more accessible for everyone.

The Vision Zero Grant Program is a partnership between the Province, regional health authorities, the First Nations Health Authority and the BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit. Funding is provided through the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transportation and Transit.

Since its launch in 2021, the program has supported more than 200 projects, including 93 Indigenous-led initiatives, with more than $3.8 million in total funding committed to improving road safety.