BC Hydro to Expand Abbotsford’s Mount Lehman Substation – Plus Other Projects Serving the Entire Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley (BC Hydro) – BC Hydro is beginning construction on a major expansion of its Mount Lehman Substation in Abbotsford to meet the growing electricity demand and improve reliability in one of the province’s fastest-growing regions.

The Mount Lehman Substation expansion adds eight feeder positions to support new distribution circuits and increase electricity delivery to the area. Once complete, the project will supply clean electricity for up to an additional 35,000 homes, supporting significant growth across the region into 2035. Construction is expected to be completed by 2027, with three feeders energized by fall 2026 and the remaining five in service by fall 2027.

Electricity demand is rising in Abbotsford and Chilliwack due to population growth and increased electrification across residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors. Currently, BC Hydro operates 13 substations in the Fraser Valley Regional District, serving around 120,000 customers. By 2050, the region’s population is expected to exceed 500,000, with key growth areas including the Lickman Corridor, Young Corridor, Mount Lehman, Sumas Corridor and Sumas Mountain.

In addition to expanding the Mount Lehman Substation, BC Hydro is also making substantial investments to expand underground infrastructure and enhance electricity distribution capacity throughout the Fraser Valley as part of its $36 billion capital plan. Other major projects in the region include:

Atchelitz Substation expansion in Chilliwack – will power up to 14,000 new homes by 2028.

Clayburn Substation expansion in Abbotsford – will power up to 35,000 more homes by 2028.

Fraser Valley Capacitive Reinforcement Project – will reinforce the transmission system in the central Fraser Valley, Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford to provide additional transmission supply capability in anticipation of the expected load growth in the region.

South Coast Transmission Reinforcement Project – will increase capacity to the transmission system feeding the Lower Mainland, including the Clayburn substation in Abbotsford, to meet the projected load growth driven by increasing population and electrification.

BC Hydro is also investing in improvements in the region at its Wahleach, Ruskin and Stave Falls facilities. These projects include instrumentation upgrades, turbine and spillways refurbishments, equipment replacement and improvements to public use areas.