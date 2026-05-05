Agassiz RCMP Weekly Snapshot – April 27 to May 3 – Assault, Assault on Police Officer

Agassiz (Agassiz RCMP) – Week of April 27 to May 3

Total calls for service: 77

Crime against persons: 7

Property crimes: 7

April 30 – Wanted man located

Officers responded to a disturbance reported inside a residence in Agassiz. A man was allegedly involved in an altercation with other occupants and sustained injuries that required medical attention. Officers learned during the investigation that the man had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. After initially hiding in the home, the man later presented himself to police. He was transported to hospital for treatment and subsequently held in custody to address the outstanding warrants through the court process.

April 30 – Theft of tools

Police were called to a gas station under construction on Bridal Falls Road. Unknown individuals entered the property and stole several thousand dollars’ worth of tools and consumable products. The investigation remains ongoing.

May 2 – Disturbance

Police received a report of a man yelling obscenities on Hot Springs Road in Harrison. Officers attended and located the man, who initially refused to cooperate and provided a false name. Further investigation allowed officers to properly identify him. The man was intoxicated and determined to be unable to care for himself. As he was not welcome at his residence, he was held in custody until sober and able to care for himself.

May 2 – Vehicle break and enters

Two vehicle break‑and‑enters occurred overnight on Agassiz Avenue. A good Samaritan attended the Agassiz RCMP detachment with personal items and work uniforms they had found on their front lawn. Officers contacted the listed employer of the items, who confirmed their employee’s vehicle had been broken into overnight. The vehicle owner later advised police that two of his vehicles had been entered and items stolen. A wallet found on a nearby lawn was also determined to have been taken from an unlocked vehicle that had been broken into the same night. CCTV footage has been obtained and officers are working to identify the suspect.

May 3 – Assault Police Officer

Officers responded to a disturbance on Morris Valley Road. Upon arrival a man and woman were located near a vehicle that had stopped in the middle of the road. The woman was approached by police and was uncooperative and agitated. The officer tried to engage in conversation to ensure her wellbeing which quickly escalated and resulted in the woman assaulting the officer. The woman was arrested after several officers attended to assist and deescalate the situation. The woman will be appearing in court at a later time.