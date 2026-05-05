2026 Summer Art Camps for Kids at The Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack — Fill your child’s summer with artistic exploration and incredibly fun memories with the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s Summer Art Camps ! Take a break from summer boredom with classes that are designed to excite and inspire creativity. With a flexible class schedule fit for those with busy lives, this is an entertaining and wildly diverse opportunity for your child to explore their inner artist and make new friends!

Art classes for kids ages 5 to 11 years old run from July 13 to August 14. Filled with arts and crafts, music, and performance classes, the Summer Art Camps are the perfect fit for all kinds of young artists.

The flexible class schedule makes it easy for busy families to fit art into their summer! They will make your kids’ summer break something truly special, as they explore their creative side! Start Drawing and Intro to Anime will delve into the world of art and teach your kids basic drawing techniques. Your children can also take an exciting adventure into the world of crafts through Making Puppets, Crochet Basics, and Build-A-Book. The young musicians in your life can also pick up an instrument and learn the basic cords and melodies in iUke and Guitar Heroes. Theatre Peeps and Dramarama are the perfect way for your children to discover the joys of theatre through props, costumes, and theatre games!

Returning this summer is Dungeons & Dragons Camps for kids ages 9 to 15! With camps running between July 20 to 24 and July 27 to 31, your child can go on an unforgettable adventure with a professional Dungeon Master as their guide. This fantastic opportunity encourages cooperation, creativity, and storytelling, and inspires players to find their courage!

The Summer Art Camps will run from 9:00 am to 2:45 pm, Monday to Friday, for five weeks between July 13 and August 14. Each day is split into five blocks of 60-minute sessions, with two different classes for each age group. Choose one class per time slot, and your child will take part in that activity, at that time, for the full week. Sign up for a single class, two per day, or for a full day of creativity for the week!

Give your child an unforgettable creative experience of a Chilliwack tradition this summer with these unique classes!