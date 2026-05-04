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Nominations Open for 8th Annual Inclusive Employer Excellence Awards in Abbotsford and Mission

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Nominations Open for 8th Annual Inclusive Employer Excellence Awards in Abbotsford and Mission

Abbotsford/Mission – The Inclusive Employer Excellence Awards (IEEA) is now accepting nominations to recognize employers in Abbotsford and Mission who are committed to creating diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplaces for people with disabilities. 

The IEEA is organized by Archway Community Services, Bethesda Christian Association, Communitas Supportive Care Society, Mission Association for Community Living (MACL), and WorkBC Abbotsford/Mission.

Fronya x SARA for Women received the Inclusive Employer of the Year award in 2025. 

“It was incredibly meaningful recognition of the commitment and care our team brings to creating a workplace rooted in inclusion, compassion, and collaboration,” said Paula Sharpe, director of housing and programs at Fronya x SARA for Women. 

The IEEA committee is currently seeking nominations from the local community in Abbotsford and Mission in four categories: 

  • Outstanding Commitment to Inclusive Hiring 
  • Creative Workplace Accommodations 
  • Community Champion for Inclusive Employment 
  • Emergent Inclusive Employer 

Nominations are open from May 1 – June 30, 2026. The award recipients will be announced at the breakfast event this fall. 

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit InclusiveAwards.ca 

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