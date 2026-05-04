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Chilliwack’s Canada Day Event is Moving to Heritage Park

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Chilliwack’s Canada Day Event is Moving to Heritage Park

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack’s annual Canada Day event, coordinated this year by Total Event Co., is moving to a new location at Heritage Park (44140 Luckakuck Way), and a new time, starting at 4 pm.  

From Museum exhibits and a pancake breakfast to food trucks and live music, Canada Day in Chilliwack will be a full day of fun activities for the whole family.

From 8 – 11 am, residents are invited to start the day with a delicious Sardis Kiwanis pancake breakfast at Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould Street) before enjoying a variety of free activities around Chilliwack, including a free skate at the Sardis Sports Complex (10  – 11:30 am), toonie swims at the Landing Leisure Centre (10 am – 12 pm) or the Cheam Leisure Centre (1 – 3 pm), and a Canada Day open house at the Chilliwack Museum (10 am – 2 pm). 

After 4 pm on July 1, head to Heritage Park (44140 Luckakuck Way) for live music and entertainment on the Save-On Foods Stage, food trucks, community booths, a vendor market and a variety of family-friendly activities, including the RE/MAX Kids Zone. To close out the evening, the drone show sponsored by Clearview Demolition will return this year.

“Whether you’re looking to keep cool with a swim or skate or grab dinner from a food truck and watch the spectacular drone show, there’s something for everyone this Canada Day,” said Mayor Popove. “It’s a new venue for our annual event, which means new opportunities for fun and exciting offerings for everyone who attends. I look forward to seeing everyone there!”

Canada Day in Chilliwack is funded in part by the Government of Canada and corporate partnerships. For more information and up-to-date schedules, visit chilliwack.com/CanadaDay.

2025 Canada Day Chilliwack

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