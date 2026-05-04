Chilliwack SPCA – Under‑Socialized Cat Series: Meet Norman & Walter

Chilliwack (BC SPCA Chilliwack) – Norman and Walter are two young boys who were likely dumped as kittens and left to figure out the world on their own. Found together as frightened strays, they clung to each other for safety—lost, scared, but never giving up.

When they first arrived at the centre, the kennel environment was overwhelming. Staying together helped, but it was clear they needed something quieter to truly come out of their shells. That’s when they moved into foster care—and the change has been incredible.

Here’s what their foster has to say:

Both boys are very friendly, purr happily, enjoy pets, and come to greet you.

Walter (the smaller one) has jumped right into home life, while Norman (the bigger guy) is still a bit more cautious, retreating to his crate when something feels unfamiliar—like loud noises or having his picture taken! Even so, he quickly seeks reassurance and comfort.

They’re currently settling into their foster bedroom and gaining confidence every day. Their appetites have improved, they’re eating all their meals, and soon they’ll begin exploring beyond their room.

Norman and Walter are showing us what patience, kindness, and a safe space can do. Now they’re ready for the next step—a loving home where they can continue to build confidence at their own pace.

Do you have a place in your heart and home to give these two boys the love they deserve

Norman and Walter are currently in foster, if you are interested in this bonded pair please fill out the pre-adoption questionnaire and one of the staff will reach out to schedule a meet & greet. Go to BC SPCA Chilliwack.