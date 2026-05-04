UPDATE – GUILTY PLEA in 2023 Chilliwack Lake Road Double Homicide of John Kavaloff and Valerie Smith

Fraser Valley – UPDATE MAY 4, 2026 – According for free lance crime reporter Paul Henderson, Robert Freeman made a surprise guilty plea in court, on the death of the senior couple.

Sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 11 and Freeman was remanded into custody.

BREAKING: After nearly 1,000 days since the murders, Robert Freeman issued last-minute guilty pleas to second-degree murder and manslaughter in the September 2023 killing of John Kavaloff and Valerie Smith in the Chilliwack River Valley. — Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) May 4, 2026

UPDATE January 20, 2025 – In a posting from family , Travis Finniganon the Facebook page Chilliwack Beware Crime & Safety, updated the court schedule:

Update on the Double Homicide of Valerie Smith and John Kavaloff (September 13, 2023)

Monday, January 20th, marked the 20th court appearance since the tragic murder of Valerie and John on September 13, 2023. After over a year of delays, we finally received two critical dates:

• July 24, 2025: A voir dire (a preliminary examination to determine the competency of a witness or juror).

• November 17, 2025: The trial is scheduled to begin and is expected to last four weeks.

While we are relieved to finally have a timeline, the legal process has taken far too long. This broken system has left our family waiting for answers, justice, and closure while enduring repeated adjournments and inefficiencies. The Canadian legal system needs serious reform. The delays have caused immense emotional suffering, prolonged grief, and unjustly cost taxpayers significant resources. This is not just about our family—it’s about every family in Canada who deserves a fair and timely resolution to their case. Valerie and John were loving, kind-hearted grandparents who touched the lives of everyone around them. We will never stop fighting for justice in their memory. Thank you to all who have supported us during this incredibly difficult journey. Your kindness gives us strength.

UPDATE SEPTEMBER 21 2023 (from Black Press) – The man accused of killing two people in a strata trailer park on Chilliwack Lake Road on Sept. 13 is being released from jail.

Robert Amede Freeman appeared by video at the Chilliwack Law Courts Thursday (Sept. 21) for a bail hearing before B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kate Ker. Details from the hearing can’t be revealed due to a publication ban and fears that those details may influence a future judge or jury, but the 83-year-old is being let out of Surrey Pretrial Services Centre with a number of conditions.

ORIGINAL STORY SEPTEMBER 14 – Chilliwack RCMP was on the scene of a double homicide at a residence in the 46000 block of Chilliwack Lake Road ( a trailer park near the On The Way Store).

At approximately 7:45 pm, on Wednesday night (September 13), Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 46000 block of Chilliwack Lake Road. Upon arrival, two deceased individuals were located in a nearby residence. A suspect was identified and taken into custody at the scene and there is no risk to public safety.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with Chilliwack RCMP.

Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase; no further information will be provided at this time.

SEPTEMBER 15 UPDATE – On September 14, 2023 at 7:44 p.m., the UFVRD RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 46000-block of Chilliwack Lake Road, in Chilliwack (a trailer park near the on The Way Store) First responders arrived on scene and found two deceased adults in a residence. A suspect was identified at the scene and taken into custody. IHIT has taken conduct of the investigation and is working closely in partnership with the UFVRD RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

Investigators are now identifying the victims as 58-year old John Kavaloff and 67-year old Valerie Smith of Chilliwack, in hopes of advancing the investigation.

IHIT Sept 2023 John Kavaloff Valerie Smith of Chilliwack

On September 14, 2023, the suspect, now identified as 83-year old Robert Freeman of Chilliwack, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between neighbours,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We’re asking anyone with information regarding this incident, to please contact IHIT immediately.”

IHIT is asking any witnesses to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.