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Back to Back (May 3 and 4) Record Heat Days for Chilliwack

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Back to Back (May 3 and 4) Record Heat Days for Chilliwack

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett Chilliwack volunteer weather & storm watcher for Environment & Climate change Canada.) – Hot in the City – Billy Idol.

Another RECORD HEAT day, this time May 4 and a 67 Year old Record Fell.

May 4th , record high maximum at 30.1C , 12.6 C  above normal with a very dry 22% relative humidity.

Day 19 of drought.

Previous high max 28.9 C on May 4th 1953 

Majority of province now Fire Danger ratings at High to Extreme ! 

ORIGINAL STORY SUNDAY – Record max at 30.8C for May 3 2026

13.9 C above normal with a very dry relative humidity at 18%.

 Previous record high max 28.9C in 1898 . The old record was 128 years ago.

The downside is that this is Day 18 of Drought conditions.

Fire Danger ratings increasing to High and Extreme.

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