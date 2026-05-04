Back to Back (May 3 and 4) Record Heat Days for Chilliwack

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett Chilliwack volunteer weather & storm watcher for Environment & Climate change Canada.) – Hot in the City – Billy Idol.
Another RECORD HEAT day, this time May 4 and a 67 Year old Record Fell.
May 4th , record high maximum at 30.1C , 12.6 C above normal with a very dry 22% relative humidity.
Day 19 of drought.
Previous high max 28.9 C on May 4th 1953
Majority of province now Fire Danger ratings at High to Extreme !
ORIGINAL STORY SUNDAY – Record max at 30.8C for May 3 2026
13.9 C above normal with a very dry relative humidity at 18%.
Previous record high max 28.9C in 1898 . The old record was 128 years ago.
The downside is that this is Day 18 of Drought conditions.
Fire Danger ratings increasing to High and Extreme.