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Fisheries and Oceans Canada Attempt to Eradicate Evasive Species from Cultus Lake

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Fisheries and Oceans Canada Attempt to Eradicate Evasive Species from Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake (Cultus Lake Community)- During the last week of April, personnel from Fisheries and Oceans Canada were electrofishing in an attempt to eradicate evasive species from Cultus Lake.

“What is Electrofishing?

Electrofishing is a scientific survey technique used by fisheries biologists to sample fish populations by using low-voltage, direct-current electricity to temporarily stun fish, allowing them to be netted, studied, and released unharmed. It is widely used to determine fish abundance, species composition, and health in lakes, rivers, and streams without causing permanent damage.

2026 DFO Cultus Lake Fisheries and Oceans Canada were electrofishing

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