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Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Missing Man – Danielo Dzyuban

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Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Missing Man – Danielo Dzyuban

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Danielo Dzyuban, who was reported missing on April 29, 2026.

Danielo Dzyuban was last seen on April 29, 2026.

Description of Danielo DZYUBAN:

  • Caucasian Male
  • 23 years
  • 5 ft 8 in (176 cm)
  • 200 lbs (90 kg)
  • Shaved Head
  • Red Beard 

He was last seen wearing: 

  • Toque
  • Green Carhartt Rain Jacket 
  • Blue Jeans 
  • Draw String Gym Bag

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Danielo Dzyuban is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

2026 Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Missing Man – Danielo Dzyuban

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