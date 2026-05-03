Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Missing Man – Danielo Dzyuban

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Danielo Dzyuban, who was reported missing on April 29, 2026.
Danielo Dzyuban was last seen on April 29, 2026.
Description of Danielo DZYUBAN:
- Caucasian Male
- 23 years
- 5 ft 8 in (176 cm)
- 200 lbs (90 kg)
- Shaved Head
- Red Beard
He was last seen wearing:
- Toque
- Green Carhartt Rain Jacket
- Blue Jeans
- Draw String Gym Bag
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Danielo Dzyuban is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).