Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Missing Man – Danielo Dzyuban

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Danielo Dzyuban, who was reported missing on April 29, 2026.

Danielo Dzyuban was last seen on April 29, 2026.

Description of Danielo DZYUBAN:

Caucasian Male

23 years

5 ft 8 in (176 cm)

200 lbs (90 kg)

Shaved Head

Red Beard

He was last seen wearing:

Toque

Green Carhartt Rain Jacket

Blue Jeans

Draw String Gym Bag

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Danielo Dzyuban is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).