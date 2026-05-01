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Driver Intoxicated – AbbyPD Investigating Pedestrian-Involved Collision

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Driver Intoxicated – AbbyPD Investigating Pedestrian-Involved Collision

Abbotsford – At approximately 3:30PM Friday May 12, Abbotsford Police Patrol officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Simon Avenue and Emerson Street.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and found a pedestrian suffering from serious injuries after being struck by an SUV. The involved vehicle initially left the scene but returned a short time later. The female driver was arrested at the scene.

The investigation is in its early stages, and impairment is a factor in this collision. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) has been called in to assist.

Simon Avenue between Allwood Street and Gladwin Road, as well as Emerson Street between South Fraser Way and Simon Avenue, remains closed while officers continue their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604 859 5225.

Abbotsford Police File: 2026-18393

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