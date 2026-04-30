Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Summer Focus on FSR’s, Lakes, Waterways, Campgrounds and Recreational Areas

Fraser Valley – Each summer, the Upper Fraser Valley region prepares for an influx of visitors drawn to its scenic lakes, hiking trails, and natural attractions. This year is expected to be busy, with tourists, residents and visitors frequenting popular summer locations, particularly Cultus Lake. Visitors can expect to see an increase in police presence to ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment.

Police will be working in collaboration with community partners to remind everyone to enjoy our area responsibly. The UFVRD RCMP will be providing ongoing safety messaging and public reminders throughout the summer to promote safe and responsible recreation.

Enforcement efforts throughout the summer will focus on forestry service roads, lakes and waterways, and campgrounds and recreational areas. Police will place particular emphasis on preventing impaired driving, managing disturbances related to excessive celebrations, and enforcing local bylaws and regulations. Visitors are reminded to comply with parking restrictions. Tow trucks will be deployed in popular areas, along with bylaw officers. Parking violations may result in fines or towing.

The Victoria Day long weekend traditionally marks the beginning of the busy summer season. Police encourage everyone to enjoy the region’s picturesque landscapes safely, responsibly, and respectfully.

Swimming Safety

Historically, the UFVRD has experienced multiple drownings during the busy summer months. Visitors are reminded not to swim alone, to always wear appropriate flotation devices, and to swim within their abilities. Alcohol consumption and impairment significantly increase the risk of drowning. Avoid diving into unfamiliar waters and always be aware of underwater hazards and cold-water temperatures.

In 2024 the “Kids Don’t Float” program was introduced to Cultus Lake and will continue again this summer. This is a free initiative that provides families with children access to a life jacket for the day on the water. These free life jackets are available at Main Beach and at the Marina, we simply request that they are returned at the end of the day for other families to benefit from this program.

For more information: “Kids Don’t Float” program expands at Cultus Lake | Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Boating Safety

The RCMP reminds boaters that safe and responsible boating is mandatory. Operators must carry proof of competency and ensure vessels are equipped with required safety equipment, including life jackets for all passengers. Speed and alcohol consumption are major contributing factors to boating incidents. Boaters are reminded to stay sober and slow down.

For more information: Make it a safe summer on the water | Royal Canadian Mounted Police

UTV/ATV Safety

UTV and ATV rides can offer a unique experience for visitors. Riders are reminded to always wear helmets and protective gear, learn about the area beforehand, and remain on designated trails where available. Cell service can be limited or unavailable in the Upper Fraser Valley. Riders should always advise someone of their route and travel in groups of two or more.

For more information: ATV safety | Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Hiking Safety

UFVRD is home to incredible hiking opportunities, many of which extend into mountains and remote terrain. Hikers are encouraged to prioritize safety. Do not hike alone into the forest, a canyon or a more hazardous area. Inform someone of your route. Always plan with the appropriate equipment and clothing and bring extra water and food. Be familiar with the area and remain alert to wildlife.

For more information:

Hiking safety | Royal Canadian Mounted Police

BC AdventureSmart Events – BC Search and Rescue Association

Impaired Driving

The RCMP maintains a zero tolerance for impaired driving, which remains a top priority. Impairment from alcohol, drugs, or other substances poses a serious risk to public safety. Motorists are urged to plan ahead by designating a sober driver or using taxi and rideshare services. Impaired driving laws apply to roadways, off-road vehicles, and waterways. Increased enforcement and checks will be conducted throughout the region.

For more information: Impaired driving has consequences | Royal Canadian Mounted Police

UFVRD RCMP thanks residents and visitors for their cooperation and encourages everyone to work together to ensure a safe, respectful, and enjoyable summer for all.