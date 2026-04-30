NOTE CONTENT – UFV to Host First Canadian Symposium on Non-fatal Strangulation

Abbotsford – It’s a very uncomfortable topic, and we are not talking Kink.

The University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) will host From Evidence to Action: A Symposium on Canada’s Response to Non-Fatal Strangulation from May 13 to 15, bringing together experts from across the country to address a critical and often under-recognized form of violence.

Strangulation can cause serious and lasting harm, including brain injury and stroke, often without visible signs. It is also a strong predictor of future violence in intimate partner relationships.

“This is an issue that cuts across criminal justice, health care, and social services,” said Dr. Amanda McCormick, associate professor in UFV’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice and a lead organizer of the symposium. “We need better awareness, detection, and coordinated responses to prevent further harm.”

Recent changes in Canadian law now allow for strangulation to be charged as a stand-alone offence, reflecting growing recognition of its severity.

The symposium will feature keynote presentations and workshops on topics including:

supporting survivors of strangulation and brain injury

criminal justice responses and case law

trends in policing, forensic nursing, and health care

risks associated with consensual strangulation.

The event is intended for practitioners, policymakers, and researchers, and is open to the public. Registration details are available at strangulationsymposium.ca.

The symposium takes place during National Victims and Survivors of Crime Week and is supported by the Department of Justice Canada and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

Read the full UFV Today blog story here.