New Chilliwack Mayor Come October ? Lum to Run

Chilliwack – 2026 is another year on the municipal election cycle.

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove appeared on the radio monring show of 89.5 JR Country and announced he would not seek a third term as Mayor.

Instead, he will “instead support a fellow Councillor to take his seat later this year.”

Speculation was that candidate is current Councillor and FVRD Chair Jason Lum will run for the top job.

On Facebook, Lum posted on April 30:

First off, I want to congratulate Mayor Ken Popove on an incredible run in public service and thank him for everything he’s given to the City of Chilliwack over the last 15 years at the council table.

Ken has been part of a transformational period in Chilliwack’s history. Our city has grown tremendously during his time in office, and through that growth he has always brought a strong sense of optimism about Chilliwack and its future. Public service is not easy work. It takes time away from family, it comes with criticism, pressure, and long hours, and people often don’t see the personal sacrifices behind the scenes. Ken has dedicated a significant part of his life to this community, and I think that deserves recognition and respect.

I deeply value Ken’s endorsement and trust in my ability to lead as I prepare to put my name forward to be the next Mayor of the City of Chilliwack. It means a great deal coming from someone who has spent so many years serving this city. At the end of the day, I know full well that positions around the council table aren’t something that can simply be given away or passed from one person to another. They have to be earned. Earning the trust of the community matters, and ultimately the people of Chilliwack will decide who they want to lead the city into the future.

I look forward to sharing more about my own future, my vision for Chilliwack, and my continued desire to serve the community that has given so much to me and my family.

Timeline from Elections BC: