Gallery 7 Presents “A Few Good Men”

Abbotsford – “You can’t handle the truth” – one of the greatest lines in cinematic history.

It now comes to Gallery 7 in Abbotsford.

A US Marine stationed in Guantanamo Bay is dead, the result of a disciplinary action gone terribly wrong. Two upstanding soldiers are accused of his murder.

A Navy lawyer, Lt. Kaffee, with a history of negotiating plea bargains and a distracting passion for baseball, is tasked to defend the accused. As Kaffee and his litigation team dig further into the case, a lurid cover-up is revealed and Kaffee is forced to put his career on the line and stand up for the truth.

Aaron Sorkin’s ground-breaking debut play was a Broadway hit when it premiered back in 1989 and was adapted into the Academy-Award nominated film starring Tom Cruise & Demi Moore.

This compelling courtroom drama, sprinkled with generous doses of humour, explores honour, integrity and standing up for the truth, all while examining how our careers shape who we are.

A Few Good Men By Aaron Sorkin

May 8 – 24, Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

Tickets available here.

Advisory – Contains strong language and mature themes. For more information, please email boxoffice@gallery7theatre.com

Age Recommendation – 14 and up