Abbotsford Couple Plan to Enjoy Cruises After Winning $100,000 from Scratch and Win

Abboitsford/Burnaby (BCLC) – Sarbjit M. was relaxing at home and thought it was a mistake, after learning that she and her husband, Ramesh M. won $100,000 from a $10 Bingo Grand Scratch & Win, the game’s Top Prize.

“I scanned it with the [BCLC Lotto!] App , then had to scan it again to make sure there were no mistakes,” recalled Sarbjit. “I called Ramesh, then sent screenshots to the children. Everyone thought it was a lie at first!”

The Abbotsford residents plan to enjoy a few cruises with their winnings. “First though, a really nice restaurant!” shared Sarbjit.

On how it feels to win?

“We are blessed and happy,” said Ramesh.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on South Fraser Way and Trethewey Street in Abbotsford.