No Surprise – April 2026 was the Driest on Record

Chilliwack – Fro Roger Pannett , Volunteer weather observer & storm watcher for Environment & Climate Change Canada – It should not be a surprise, and right on target for spring and summer predictions for a serious El Nino.
From his media release: At 18.8 mm April 2026 is the driest April in the past 147 years of Chilliwack weather records!
Average April rainfall is 126.2mm .
Previous Driest April’s were:
2004 = 25.1 mm
1918 = 29.7mm
1951 = 30.7 mm.
All three years preceding hot & dry summers !
In addition, temperatures have been at above 5C above normal with a record low relative humidity observed of only 8% on April 24th !
10 % on April 25th
16 % on April 26th
April showers bring May flowers?