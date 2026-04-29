No Surprise – April 2026 was the Driest on Record

Chilliwack – Fro Roger Pannett , Volunteer weather observer & storm watcher for Environment & Climate Change Canada – It should not be a surprise, and right on target for spring and summer predictions for a serious El Nino.

From his media release: At 18.8 mm April 2026 is the driest April in the past 147 years of Chilliwack weather records!

Average April rainfall is 126.2mm .

Previous Driest April’s were:

2004 = 25.1 mm

1918 = 29.7mm

1951 = 30.7 mm.

All three years preceding hot & dry summers !

In addition, temperatures have been at above 5C above normal with a record low relative humidity observed of only 8% on April 24th !

10 % on April 25th

16 % on April 26th

April showers bring May flowers?