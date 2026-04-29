Heritage Chilliwack – Old Bones, New Life: A Heritage Chat with Tony Gore – May 7 at Evergreen Hall

Chilliwack – What does it take to bring an old building back to life—without losing what made it worth saving in the first place?

Join Heritage Chilliwack on Wednesday, May 7 at 7:00 PM in the Minto Room at Evergreen Hall for an intimate Heritage Chat with Tony Gore of Gore Bros., one of the Fraser Valley’s most experienced voices in restoration and renovation.

Tony will take you inside three landmark local projects: the PMQs at Garrison Crossing on the former Chilliwack army base, the Fadden Houses, and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church renovation (2025). Together, these projects span residential and community buildings, large-scale refurbishment and careful single-home work—and each one carries lessons about what it means to preserve heritage while keeping buildings genuinely functional for the people who use them today.

Expect a candid, practical conversation covering the invisible upgrades no one sees, the moments that changed the plan entirely, where to spend…

RSVP here