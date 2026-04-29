Chilliwack RCMP Arrest Two After Phony Firearm Incident on City Bus

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a firearm-related incident involving two groups of individuals that occurred following a traffic-related dispute last weekend.

On April 24, 2026, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP received a report that a man had brandished what appeared to be a firearm prior to boarding a city bus on Yale Road.

The incident is alleged to have occurred following a verbal altercation between two groups of individuals after a roadway-related dispute. Police received further information that a firearm may have been discharged prior to the man entering the bus.

Officers quickly located the bus, which was safely pulled over. Two men located on the bus were arrested without incident and taken into custody. No passengers were injured.

During the investigation, police located the firearm involved and confirmed it was an imitation, not a real firearm. Police have also determined the replica firearm was not discharged in the direction of any person and no injuries were reported.

Two men were arrested. One of them, Seth Morrison, was charged on April 25, 2026 with one count of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, contrary to section 88(1) of the Criminal Code. He was released from custody, and his next court appearance is on May 12, 2026.

The bus was cleared and returned to service shortly after the incident.

Chilliwack RCMP remind the public that imitation firearms can be indistinguishable from real firearms and pose a significant risk to public safety. When police respond to firearm‑related incidents, officers treat all guns as real until secured, as they may not be able to immediately determine whether a firearm is a replica or not.