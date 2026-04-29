Chiefs ’25-26 Season Ends in Game 7 Loss to PG

Prince George(with files from BCHL/Chiefs on Facebook) – Winning a game 7 playoff game and series on the road, is not an easy task.

The notes on the BCHL website were rather blunt:

COASTAL EAST SCORES:

#1 Prince George Spruce Kings – 3

#2 Chilliwack Chiefs – 1

BOXSCORE

Prince George wins the series 4-3

GAME NOTES:

Mason Loewen scored the game winning goal early in the third period

Spruce Kings goalie Colin Reay stopped 35 of 36 shots in the win

Prince George will play the Nanaimo Clippers in the Coastal Conference Finals

From Chilliwack Chiefs: Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU, Chiefs fans.

There are no words that can truly capture how much your support has meant to us this season.

From the first puck drop to the final buzzer, you showed up with passion, pride, and heart every single night. You filled the building with energy, lifted us in the tough moments, and made the good ones unforgettable.

This isn’t the ending we dreamed of, and it stings, but what never wavered was you. Your chants, your cowbells, the sea of flags, the noise, the belief… we felt all of it. And it pushed us further than we could’ve gone alone.

We’re so proud to represent a community like this. So grateful to have fans who care this deeply.

We’ll carry these memories with us, and we’ll be back, ready to do it all over again, together.

Thank you, Chiefs fans