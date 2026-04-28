OPINION – Abbotsford South MLA Banman Demands Government Action to End Encampments on Highway 1

Victoria/Abbotsford – In a media release on the continuing concerns over homeless camps:

As violent crime and homelessness become business as usual in British Columbia, this government is failing the public by not letting police fight crime and keep people safe. In Question Period yesterday, Bruce Banman, MLA for Abbotsford South and Opposition Critic for Government Accountability and Emerging Issues, demanded that the government take action to end the dangerous and illegal encampments on Ministry of Transportation land along Highway 1.



“Danger is increasing every day for people living in these encampments and the surrounding community while police are directed not to enforce no-camping bylaws.”



Homeless encampments are not a solution to the housing crisis. They create safety, fire, and sanitation concerns, placing added pressure on municipal and emergency services. Jurisdictional boundaries continue to restrict police and the city’s ability to address the most hazardous sites, like the Peardonville homeless encampment on Ministry of Transportation lands.



“On Friday night, a man was murdered at the Peardonville homeless encampment and the unauthorized cabin he built 2 years ago was set on fire to cover up his murder,” Banman said in the House yesterday. “This murder was preventable. All of these vulnerable people in encampments have fallen through the cracks, and this government has failed to protect yet another.”



According to Banman, “the issues around these encampments have been occurring for years under the government’s watch, and they have failed to do enough to create housing for the homeless and empower police to prevent crime.”



“The government doesn’t even provide a port-a-potty. Where do they think these people are defecating? The NDP is turning beautiful BC into a toilet,” said Banman.



“Our caucus and the public are finally saying enough is enough,” says Banman. “It is time for this government to get rid of these dangerous encampments and bring safety and order back to our communities.”