UPDATE on Fate of Chilliwack’s Royal Hotel Sold, New Management to Take Property in “New Direction”

Chilliwack – APRIL 28 UPDATE – On April 28, Heritage Chilliwack released a statement on the new direction for the Royal Hotel. While not a heritage site, it is a heritage building.

From their comments: The Heritage Chilliwack Society is aware of the recent sale of the historic Royal Hotel and acknowledges the comments from the perspective new ownership group.



As a longstanding landmark in our community, the Royal Hotel holds significant heritage value and deep connections to Chilliwack’s collective history. We are encouraged by the new owners’ stated intention to preserve the building’s character and look forward to seeing how this important site evolves.



We hope that any future plans will continue to respect and protect the historic integrity of the building, and we welcome opportunities to support and collaborate in preserving this valued piece of Chilliwack’s heritage

ORIGINAL STORY APRIL 24 – In August 2024, FVN reported that: There have been plenty of stories and social media posts about the Royal Hotel. NOTE: from Heritage Chilliwack: it is listed on the Heritage interest Inventory, but is not designated.

In 2024, Rod Friesen and Associates listed the property at just under $5.1M, pending court proceedings. (Court case was rumuored to be part of a nasty financial mess)

Listing is here.

Virtual Tour is here.

From Royal Hotel Chilliwack Facebook posting of April 24, 2026: To our valued guests and the Chilliwack community, We want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for the sudden nature of this transition and for any inconvenience or disappointment it may have caused.

And now we wait for the next chapter.