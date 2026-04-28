Chilliwack-North MLA Maahs Speaks on The Insurance (Vehicle) Amendment Act, 2026 – re: Catastrophic Injury (VIDEO)

Victoria/Chilliwack – On April 27 in the BC Legislature, Chilliwack-North MLA Heather Maahs spoke and criticized the Insurance (Vehicle) Amendment Act, 2026 (Bill M 237)

The Insurance (Vehicle) Amendment Act, 2026 (Bill M 237) proposes changes to BC’s no-fault insurance system, specifically targeting catastrophic injury claims and permanent impairment regulations. Key amendments include extending the deadline to make claims for benefits related to catastrophic injuries and reducing the number of amputations required to qualify for certain, severe injury classifications.

Key details regarding the proposed amendments and related legislation:

Catastrophic Injury Claims: Bill M 237 adds section 165(6) to the Insurance (Vehicle) Act, extending the time for certain, catastrophic injury claims to the later of a prescribed date or two years after the subsection comes into force.

Bill M 237 adds section 165(6) to the Insurance (Vehicle) Act, extending the time for certain, catastrophic injury claims to the later of a prescribed date or two years after the subsection comes into force. Permanent Impairment Regulation: Section 2 (2) (b) of the Permanent Impairment Regulation is amended to reduce the required number of amputations from “two” to “one” for certain, catastrophic classifications.

Section 2 (2) (b) of the Permanent Impairment Regulation is amended to reduce the required number of amputations from “two” to “one” for certain, catastrophic classifications. Commencement: Key sections, including the, changes to injury claims, are deemed to be in force as of May 1, 2021.

Key sections, including the, changes to injury claims, are deemed to be in force as of May 1, 2021. Related Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2026 (Bill 6): This related bill (not the insurance act, but the vehicle act) requires drivers to notify ICBC of email address changes within 10 days and authorizes digital, online application processes.

This related bill (not the insurance act, but the vehicle act) requires drivers to notify ICBC of email address changes within 10 days and authorizes digital, online application processes. Context: These amendments follow the 2021 shift in BC to a no-fault insurance model, which caps wage loss claims and limits litigation for accidents, while providing enhanced benefits.

For more details, you can view the full text of the Insurance (Vehicle) Amendment Act, 2026 on BC Laws