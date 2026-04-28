Abbotsford Canucks’ Top Goal Scorer and AHL All-Star Re-signed for 2026-27 season

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced that the club has signed forward Ben Berard to a one-year contract extension through the 2026-27 AHL season.

Berard, 27, led Abbotsford players in goals (20) and ranked second on the team in points (37) while establishing AHL career highs in all major statistical categories over 63 games played for the Canucks in 2025-26. He also led the American Hockey League with five shootout goals (six attempts) in 2025-26 and was Abbotsford’s lone representative at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.

The 6-0, 200-pound winger made Abbotsford’s 2025-26 season-opening roster after spending the majority of 2024-25 with the Canucks’ ECHL affiliate Kalamazoo Wings where he ranked tied for the team lead in goals (20). Berard recorded his first AHL multi-point game (one goal, one assist) during the Canucks 2025-26 Home Opener against Ontario on Oct. 24. He would go on to register seven multi-point games during this past season, including a career-high three-point night (one goal, two assists) against Henderson on Nov. 2 and the first multi-goal performance (two goals) of his AHL career at Coachella Valley on Dec. 27.

The Duncan, British Columbia native was originally acquired by the Canucks as a free agent when he signed a one-year AHL contract on July 31, 2024. Berard has now amassed 44 points (23 goals, 21 assists) and 25 penalty minutes over 99 career AHL games played, and has also skated in seven Calder Cup Playoff games since turning pro in 2023.