Vedder Mountain Road near Qoqó:lem Park (Not Far From Cultus lake Roundabout) will be Closed Intermittently for Rock Scaling

Chilliwack – Vedder Mountain Road near Qoqó:lem Park will be closed intermittently for rock scaling on Tuesday, April 28 from 7 am to 5 pm.

Work may continue into the following day (Wednesday, April 29).

Please take an alternate route if possible, or plan for delays.

For more information, please visit https://loom.ly/GGeM4B4.

This work is in response to a debris slide that occurred on December 16, 2025 during an atmospheric river. Once the rock scaling is complete, the roadside barriers will be removed, the eastbound bike lane will reopen, and the original centerline of Vedder Mountain Road will be reinstated.