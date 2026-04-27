Politics – Conservative Party of BC States They Are Debt-Free

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – As the BC Conservatives race towards picking a new leader, some heady financial news that was released to the media on Monday April 27:

“The Conservative Party of BC is officially debt-free, following the final instalment to pay off the entire five-million-dollar 2024 campaign debt. The party confirms that less than 3% of the five million dollar debt was paid off through leadership fees and remittances.

“I am incredibly proud to see our organization continue to scale up. Thanks to our grassroots donors, we are now a debt-free organization, with a growing war chest for the next election,” said Executive Director Angelo Isidorou. “We are further excited to share that thanks to our efforts in fiscal prudence, this debt is now paid a year ahead of schedule.”

“We are already ahead of where our organization was in the 2024 election, where we lost a majority government by only 395 votes,” Isidorou continued. “In just a few years, our party has grown from hundreds to over forty-two thousand members, borrowed and repaid millions of dollars, contested and nearly won a majority government and is now building an election fund capable of defeating the BC NDP and electing the first Conservative government in 100 years. Our mandate is clear-The next Leader will become the next Premier. None of this would have been possible without our grassroots supporters,” he concluded.

“My goal as Interim-Leader was to leave the party better than I found it,” said Trevor Halford. “I am excited and motivated to see our party grow on the heels of this Leadership election.”

The BC Conservatives vote for a new leader to replace John Rustad between May 23 to May 29.