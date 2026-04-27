Hope Fire – Yard Work Sparks Cedar Hedge

Hope – Ironically as annual water restrictions start May 1 and concerns over another dry summer emerge, there was this from Hope Fire:

An attempt to remove weeds using a propane torch was enough to ignite a nearby cedar hedge over the weekend, prompting an emergency response from Hope Firefighters. Thankfully, no one was injured and damage was limited to the hedge.

A reminder that open flame should not be used for weed control. Even small flames can spread quickly—especially near dry vegetation like cedar.

To help reduce wildfire risk around your home, District of Hope FireSmart is offering FREE Home & Property Assessments.

Learn more or book yours at: https://hope.ca/p/firesmart