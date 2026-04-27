Skip to content

Hope Fire – Yard Work Sparks Cedar Hedge

Home
FIRE
Hope Fire – Yard Work Sparks Cedar Hedge

Hope – Ironically as annual water restrictions start May 1 and concerns over another dry summer emerge, there was this from Hope Fire:

An attempt to remove weeds using a propane torch was enough to ignite a nearby cedar hedge over the weekend, prompting an emergency response from Hope Firefighters. Thankfully, no one was injured and damage was limited to the hedge.

A reminder that open flame should not be used for weed control. Even small flames can spread quickly—especially near dry vegetation like cedar.

To help reduce wildfire risk around your home, District of Hope FireSmart is offering FREE Home & Property Assessments.

Learn more or book yours at: https://hope.ca/p/firesmart

2026 Hope Fire – Hope Fire – Yard Work Sparks Cedar Hedge April

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts