Heritage Chilliwack – From Rationing to Ravishing: A Fashion Show and Strawberry Tea – Saturday May 23

Chilliwack – The Heritage Chilliwack Society invites the community to step back in time at From Rationing to Ravishing: A Fashion Show & Strawberry Tea, a unique afternoon event exploring fashion’s transformation from wartime restraint to postwar elegance.



Taking place on Saturday, May 23, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Carman United Church, this engaging program will feature original garments from 1939 to 1959, brought to life through a curated fashion show and expert commentary.



Renowned fashion historian Ivan Sayers will guide guests through two decades of dramatic social and cultural change, illustrating how global events influenced silhouettes, textiles, and everyday style. From the practical constraints of wartime rationing to the glamour and optimism of the postwar era, the show offers both historical insight and visual delight.

Tickets are here.