DriveSmartBC – Changing Lanes After a Left Turn in BC: Who Has the Right of Way?

Question: After I have turned left onto a street that has 2 lanes of travel for my direction, how far do I have to drive before I can change into the right lane? I recently had a situation where a driver turning right on red nearly hit me when I tried to move over. Who is at fault?

The Short Answer



In British Columbia, there is no set distance (like 50 meters) you must travel before changing lanes. However, you must turn into the first available lane for your direction of travel. Once you are in that lane, the “onus of responsibility” is entirely on you to ensure any move to the right lane is safe and does not affect other traffic.



Instead of a specific distance, Section 151 of the BC Motor Vehicle Act focuses on safety and traffic flow. To be a proficient driver, you must follow these steps:



Establish Lane Position: You must first fully enter and stabilize your vehicle in the left lane after completing your turn.

The Safety Check: You cannot move from one lane to another until you have “ascertained that movement can be made with safety.”

The Onus of Responsibility: If you choose to change lanes, you are legally responsible for ensuring that your movement will “in no way affect the travel of another vehicle.”



This is a common point of frustration. While a driver turning right on a red light must yield to all traffic lawfully in the intersection, the dynamic changes once you both exit the intersection:



You are now established in the left lane.

The other driver is now established in the right lane.



If you attempt to move into the right lane immediately, you are merging into their established path. Even if the other driver is speeding or just entered from a red light, you cannot legally move over if it forces them to brake or creates a hazard.

Best Practices for Proficient Driving



Signal Early: Always give other drivers plenty of notice before you begin your move.

Check Your Blind Spot: Mirrors have limits; a quick shoulder check is vital to spot drivers accelerating in the right lane.

Wait for a Gap: If a driver is speeding up behind you, let them pass. It is much safer to travel an extra block in the left lane than to risk a “side-swipe” or “rear-end” collision.



Story URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/lanes/changing-lanes-after-left-turn-bc-who-has-right-way

-- Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca