Anita Huberman Named New Executive Director of BC Common Ground Alliance to Advance Underground Infrastructure Safety and Economic Growth

Fraser Valley/BC – The British Columbia Common Ground Alliance (BCCGA) Board of Directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Anita Huberman as their new Executive Director, ushering in a bold, industry-focused mandate to protect BC’s underground infrastructure and strengthen the province’s economic future. She begins her new position on May 1.

A recognized leader in economic development, public policy, and industry leadership, Huberman brings decades of experience working with government, business, and community stakeholders. Her appointment comes at a critical time as BC accelerates infrastructure development and strengthens its position as a competitive, opportunity-driven economy.

At a time when major projects are accelerating across energy, housing, and resource sectors, the role of the BCCGA has never been more critical. From natural gas and LNG operations to mining, construction, utilities, and telecommunications, damage to underground assets can halt projects, disrupt cities/towns, and cost millions.



“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are thrilled to officially welcome Anita Huberman as our new Executive Director,” said Tony Millikin, Board Chair, BCCGA. “Anita is a proven champion for BC’s economy and safety. The Board of BCCGA is excited to be working with Anita and her laser focus on moving the needle to protect workers, communities, and infrastructure throughout this great province of BC and beyond. Her leadership arrives at a pivotal time as we expand our collaborative efforts to ensure that every British Columbian can live and work safely around our vital underground networks.”

“BC needs to be an opportunity economy by protecting its underground assets,” said Anita Huberman, incoming Executive Director, BC Common Ground Alliance. “Every road, community, and major project depends on what lies beneath. Safe digging isn’t optional; it’s economic policy. If we want to build Canada and grow BC, we must prioritize underground safety as a foundational element of urban and rural planning. Every impact to a gas line, fibre network, or electrical system puts workers at risk, delays projects, and undermines investor confidence.”



The BCCGA works across a broad spectrum of industries that form the backbone of BC’s economy which depend on the integrity of underground systems. These include:

Natural gas and LNG

Mining and resource development

Pipelines

Residential and commercial construction (builders and developers)

Electrical and utility infrastructure

Telecommunications and fibre networks

Municipal governments and public works

Transportation and infrastructure development



Huberman will focus on scaling synergies between indigenous representatives, industry, government, and regulators to embed safe excavation practices into every phase of planning and development, in all of BC. Under her leadership, the BCCGA will intensify its advocacy, membership value, education, and enforcement alignment efforts to reduce infrastructure incidents and position underground safety as a core pillar of economic development policy.

About the BC Common Ground Alliance (BCCGA)

The British Columbia Common Ground Alliance is a non-profit, member-driven organization that is a part of a broader Canadian alliance dedicated to protecting underground infrastructure as a foundational component of economic growth and city-building. The BCCGA is focused on protecting underground infrastructure as a critical component of the Build BC and Build Canada economic agendas. The membership value proposition and the work of the BCCGA is committed to underground safety to deliver above-ground impact: faster project delivery, safer communities, and a stronger, more resilient economy. Dig smart. Build strong. Grow BC.

BCCGA brings together industry, government, and stakeholders to advance damage prevention practices, promote safe excavation, and safeguard the essential systems that power British Columbia’s economy. These underground assets such as natural gas and LNG, mining, construction, utilities, and telecommunications, are critical to delivering major projects across energy, housing, and resource sectors.

As project activity accelerates across the province, the importance of protecting underground infrastructure has never been greater. Damage to these systems can halt construction, disrupt communities, create safety risks, and result in significant economic losses. A resilient and opportunity-driven economy in British Columbia depends on the integrity and reliability of these assets.



BCCGA is open to membership from individuals, businesses and organizations committed to safety in ground disturbance and underground infrastructure across BC.