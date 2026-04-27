2026 Water Restrictions – May 1 Start Date

Fraser Valley – For the most part, throughout the Fraser Valley, water restrictions are implemented annually from May 1 to October 15. Stage 2, which has been in place during high-demand periods, strictly prohibits lawn sprinkling while allowing manual watering of gardens with hand-held tools. Stage 1 limits lawn watering to specific, permitted days.

Key details regarding most districts include:

Exceptions: School and community sand-based sports fields may have different, more lenient schedules.

Stage 1 (Normal): Lawn sprinkling is restricted, with permits required for extra watering.

Stage 2 (High Risk): Sprinkling is prohibited; manual watering with hand-held containers, hoses with shut-off devices, or drip irrigation is allowed for gardens.

Restrictions Scope: Rules apply only to treated drinking water, not rain or private well water.