AbbyPD Gang Crime Unit Bust Stolen Vehicle/Property/Hand Gun Suspects in Langley

Abbotsford/Langley – On Friday evening, April 24, just before 8:00 p.m., AbbyPD’s Gang Crime Unit located a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of McKenzie Road. The vehicle left the area and, with the assistance of Air1, members of the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service, and plainclothes Patrol officers, was safely tracked to a residence in the 21400 block of 16th Avenue in Langley.

When the driver exited the stolen vehicle, officers moved in and made an arrest without incident. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a loaded handgun located beneath the driver’s seat.

The driver, identified as 42‑year‑old Matthew Mannella, has been formally charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm, Careless Use of a Firearm, and Possession of an Unauthorized Firearm. Mr. Mannella remains in police custody.

A 36‑year‑old man who was also located on the property at the time of the arrest was taken into custody on an outstanding robbery warrant connected to an Abbotsford Police Department file.