UPDATE – Charges Laid Against 47 Year Old in Abbotsford Homicide at Homeless Camp on South Fraser Way

Abbotsford – UPDATE – IHIT continued to advance this investigation with support from the Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Services (FIS), and the BC Coroners Service.

On April 25, 2026, the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) laid one count of manslaughter against 49-year-old Ryan Easton in relation to the death of the 47-year-old victim. Mr. Easton remains in custody pending his next court appearance. Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident where parties were known to each other.

“Thanks to the swift response of the Abbotsford Police and the subsequent teamwork with IHIT investigators, we submitted evidence to the BCPS which led to charges being laid within 24-hours of the incident,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “IHIT extends its condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the deceased.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

ORIGINAL STORY – At approximately 6PM Friday evening (April 24) Abbotsford Police patrol officers responded to a report of a fire at the Peardonville homeless encampment located on provincial land within the 31500 block of South Fraser Way.

Upon arrival, officers secured the scene and determined the fire was limited to a single wooden structure. Following fire suppression efforts by Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service, a man was found deceased. Further investigation has confirmed this incident to be a homicide. One man has been arrested by AbbyPD Patrol officers and remains in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages, with additional resources supporting efforts to fully understand the circumstances involved. AbbyPD can confirm this was an isolated and targeted incident and the public is not at risk.

The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is transitioning the investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which will be providing further updates as the investigation advances.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

Abbotsford Police File 2026-17323