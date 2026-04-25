Mayfair Avenue Residential Structure Fire in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – At approximately 4:50AM on Saturday April 25, the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 46000 block of Mayfair Avenue.

Approximately 15 firefighters from Hall 1 arrived on scene to find smoke and fire coming in the attic of a residential home.

Firefighters established a water supply and quickly contained the fire, successfully preventing extension beyond the attic space. Crews conducted an offensive interior fire attack and confirmed that all occupants had safely evacuated the residence.

Chilliwack Emergency Support Services (ESS) volunteers also attended the scene and provided assistance to four displaced occupants, along with their pets.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to residents or firefighters. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.

The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind all residents to ensure working smoke alarms are installed on every level of the home and in each sleeping area.