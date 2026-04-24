April 24 UPDATE – Ferrabee Wildfire Southeast of Hell’s Gate – Listed as Out of Control

Hell’s Gate/Fraser Canyon – 10AM April 24 UPDATE (District of Hope is with Hope Fire Department in Hope) – Residents may notice smoke in the area due to the Ferrabee Wildfire, located approximately 2.5 km southeast of Hell’s Gate. The wildfire is currently estimated at 40 hectares and is being actively responded to by the BC Wildfire Service with ground crews, helicopters and heavy equipment.

At this time, there is no immediate threat to the District of Hope or public safety, and no evacuation alerts or orders are in place.

With winds anticipated from the north Friday and northeast Saturday, smoke may become visible in our area and residents may have questions or concerns. Please check DriveBC for current road information before travelling.

District of Hope will continue to monitor the situation and share updates as needed.

APRIL 23 UPDATE – As of 6PM Thursday April 23, BC Wildfire Service are responding to the Ferrabee wildfire (V10108), located approximately 2.5 kilometres southeast of Hell’s Gate in the Fraser Zone. This fire is currently estimated to be 40 hectares in size, and the status is Out of Control.



Fire behaviour is Rank 2, meaning a low vigor surface fire with open flame. BCWS are responding with initial attack crews, response officers, aviation resources, and heavy equipment. This fire is burning in steep terrain with some areas being inaccessible to ground crews.



This fire is highly visible from the Trans Canada Highway and nearby communities, and travel along this portion of the highway may be interrupted by the presence of crews and equipment in the area. There is no immediate threat to structures or to public safety.



For more information, visit the BC Wildfire Service webpage for this incident: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/incidents..