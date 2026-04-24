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High School Theatre – St. John Brebeuf High School Theatre Program – “Peter and the Starcatcher” – April 30 and May 1

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High School Theatre – St. John Brebeuf High School Theatre Program – “Peter and the Starcatcher” – April 30 and May 1

Abbotsford – SJB Players – St. John Brebeuf High School Theatre Program presents a full-stage production of “Peter and the Starcatcher”, the origin story of the legendary Peter Pan that explores themes of friendship, duty, and love. 

Thursday, April 30, 2026

Matinée: 10:30 AM  |  Evening Performance: 7:00 PM

Friday, May 1, 2026

Evening Performance: 7:00 PM

Matsqui Centennial Auditorium
32315 South Fraser Way
Abbotsford.

As part of their ongoing commitment to the arts and community engagement, St. John Brebeuf is proud to present this powerful and poignant production, showcasing the talent and dedication of our student performers and crew.

Ticket URL:  General admission, student, and senior ticket rates available. 

https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/organizations/catholic-independent-schools-of-vancouver-archdiocese-st-john-brebeuf-regional-secondary-school

2026 St. John Brebeuf High School Theatre Program – “Peter and the Starcatcher”
2026 St. John Brebeuf High School Theatre Program – “Peter and the Starcatcher”

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