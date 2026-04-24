Enbridge B.C. Natural Gas Pipeline Expansion Receives Federal Approval – Will Go Through Fraser Valley

Calgary/Fraser Valley (CNW/Canada Energy Regulator) – Enbridge Inc. announced that the Canadian Government has approved the Sunrise Expansion Program (the Project), a $4 billion natural gas expansion of Enbridge’s Westcoast pipeline system in B.C.

This includes the Fraser Valley. Construction on the pipeline, which will run from Chetwynd, down through Highway 1 in the Cariboo, through Merritt, along the Coquihalla Highway, and eventually end in Sumas, is scheduled to start in the summer. The pipeline will be more than 2,900 kilometres long.

The Project is an essential energy infrastructure project that has been found to be in the public interest.

Sunrise Expansion is designed to add approximately 300 million cubic feet per day of natural gas transportation capacity to the southern portion of the Westcoast pipeline system. Once in service, the added natural gas transportation capacity is expected to strengthen energy security and affordability by supporting access to natural gas during periods of peak demand. Natural gas transported on the Westcoast system is used to heat homes, hospitals, businesses, and schools. It also supports electric power generation, industrial activity across B.C. and global LNG exports.

Expected to contribute more than $3 billion to Canada’s economy, the Project will involve the hiring of approximately 2,500 workers during construction, including workers from local communities and Indigenous groups in B.C. To date, more than $52 million has been spent on the hiring and procuring of services from Indigenous businesses.

The Project will include the construction of new pipeline segments along the existing system, additional natural gas compression, and upgrades and modifications to existing facilities.

Construction is scheduled to begin in July 2026, with a targeted in-service date in late 2028.

The $4 billion natural gas expansion of Enbridge’s Westcoast pipeline system, will provide up to 300 million cubic feet per day of additional transportation capacity on B.C.’s major natural gas transmission system.

The Sunrise Expansion Program is owned by Enbridge as well as 38 First Nations groups.