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Chilliwack’s Royal Hotel Sold, New Management to Take Property in “New Direction”

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Chilliwack’s Royal Hotel Sold, New Management to Take Property in “New Direction”

Chilliwack – In August 2024, FVN reported that: There have been plenty of stories and social media posts about the Royal Hotel. NOTE: from Heritage Chilliwack: it is listed on the Heritage interest Inventory, but is not designated.

In 2024, Rod Friesen and Associates listed the property at just under $5.1M, pending court proceedings. (Court case was rumuored to be part of a nasty financial mess)

Listing is here.

Virtual Tour is here.

From Royal Hotel Chilliwack Facebook posting of April 24, 2026: To our valued guests and the Chilliwack community, We want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for the sudden nature of this transition and for any inconvenience or disappointment it may have caused.

And now we wait for the next chapter.

2026 Royal Hotel Facebook April 24, 2026

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