Chilliwack’s Royal Hotel Sold, New Management to Take Property in “New Direction”

Chilliwack – In August 2024, FVN reported that: There have been plenty of stories and social media posts about the Royal Hotel. NOTE: from Heritage Chilliwack: it is listed on the Heritage interest Inventory, but is not designated.

In 2024, Rod Friesen and Associates listed the property at just under $5.1M, pending court proceedings. (Court case was rumuored to be part of a nasty financial mess)

Listing is here.

Virtual Tour is here.

From Royal Hotel Chilliwack Facebook posting of April 24, 2026: To our valued guests and the Chilliwack community, We want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for the sudden nature of this transition and for any inconvenience or disappointment it may have caused.

And now we wait for the next chapter.