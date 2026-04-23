Wildfire Southeast of Hell’s Gate – Listed as Out of Control

Hell’s Gate/Fraser Canyon – As of 6PM Thursday April 23, BC Wildfire Service are responding to the Ferrabee wildfire (V10108), located approximately 2.5 kilometres southeast of Hell’s Gate in the Fraser Zone. This fire is currently estimated to be 40 hectares in size, and the status is Out of Control.



Fire behaviour is Rank 2, meaning a low vigor surface fire with open flame. BCWS are responding with initial attack crews, response officers, aviation resources, and heavy equipment. This fire is burning in steep terrain with some areas being inaccessible to ground crews.



This fire is highly visible from the Trans Canada Highway and nearby communities, and travel along this portion of the highway may be interrupted by the presence of crews and equipment in the area. There is no immediate threat to structures or to public safety.



For more information, visit the BC Wildfire Service webpage for this incident: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/incidents..

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