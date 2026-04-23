Two Men Charged Following a Combined Forces Drug Trafficking Investigation – Chilliwack and Coquitlam

Chilliwack/Coquitlam (CFSEU) – A Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) drug trafficking investigation has resulted in multiple charges and seizure of drugs and cash.

In February 2025, CFSEU-BC’s Anti Trafficking Task Force (ATTF) initiated an investigation into suspected drug trafficking activities involving multiple individuals. The investigation progressed leading investigators to obtain search warrants.

On June 24, 2025, two suspects were arrested and search warrants were executed at their residences in Chilliwack and Coquitlam with the assistance from the Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT).

Throughout this investigation, officers seized cocaine, fentanyl, morphine, hydromorphone, methamphetamine, cash, drug trafficking paraphernalia, including packaging materials, and cell phones. On March 15, 2026, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) approved several charges against two individuals.

Kousha Vahabi Adl, 33-year-old man from Coquitlam was charged with the following offences:

• Two counts – Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine contrary toSection 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

• One Count – Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Morphine contrary toSection 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

• One Count – Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Hydromorphonecontrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

• One Count – Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetaminecontrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

• One Count – Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Fentanyl contrary toSection 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Jerry William Lyons, 59-year-old man from Chilliwack was charged with the following offence:

• Two counts – Possession for the purpose of Trafficking Cocaine contrary toSection 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

On March 27, 2026, Lyons turned himself in to police and was released with conditions.

On April 13, 2026, Vahabi Adl turned himself in to police and was released with several conditions.

Both individuals are expected to appear in court at a later date.