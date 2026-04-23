Overnight Off-Ramp Closures Planned for Highway 1 at Highway 11- April and May

Abbotsford – Pay Attention !

Drivers are advised to expect traffic-pattern changes when travelling along Highway 1, with overnight closures planned for the westbound Highway 1 off-ramp to Highway 11 as early as Friday, April 24, 2026.

As construction progresses on widening Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley, drivers will be rerouted through the McCallum Road Interchange (exit 90) while the overnight off-ramp closures are in place.

The off-ramp will be closed nightly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. April 24-29 and May 4-13. The closures are necessary for contractors to relocate utilities.

A reduced speed limit of 50 km/h on Highway 11 will be in place. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution, allow extra travel time, obey signage and traffic-control personnel, and watch for roadside workers.

Travellers are encouraged to be patient as these traffic patterns are needed to allow work to progress safely during this phase of the Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program.