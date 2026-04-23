District of Hope Receives $30,000 Grant to Modernize Emergency Support Services Via UBCM

Hope – The District of Hope has received $30,000 through the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) to strengthen their Emergency Support Services (ESS) program.



This funding will support important upgrades to help their ESS team respond faster and more effectively during emergencies, including:

Cellular-connected tablets for real-time evacuee registration

Volunteer training and preparedness

Regional collaboration with neighbouring communities and First Nations partners

Volunteer recognition and team support



Emergency Support Services provides short-term support to residents displaced by emergencies such as fires, floods and wildfires, helping connect people with essentials like shelter, food and clothing when they need it most.



“This funding helps us keep our momentum going; investing in our volunteers, modernizing how we respond, and making sure Hope is ready to support residents through whatever comes our way,” said Caleigh Flynn, Assistant Fire Chief and ESS Director.

We’re grateful for this investment in community preparedness and proud to continue building a strong, connected and resilient emergency support network in Hope.

For the full release: [click here]