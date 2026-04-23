Dewdney Bridge Replacement On Highway 7 – Completed

Mission/Dewdney – Construction is complete on the new bridge, which opened to traffic ahead of schedule on June 16, 2025, and includes a three-metre-wide multi-use active transportation pathway for pedestrians and cyclists.

Dewdney Bridge connects Highway 7 on either side of Nicomen Slough, about eight kilometres east of Mission, with vital connections to Highway 1 via highways 9 and 11.

The new structure replaces the 1958 original, which was facing the end of its serviceable life. It provides higher clearance for river navigation and will be less susceptible to flooding. The new bridge also brings modern seismic and environmental enhancements to the area, and is wider for safer travel.

Partnerships in completion

The ministry worked closely with Leq’á:mel First Nation throughout the design and build of the new bridge.

The project was completed by Kiewit Construction Services ULC.

Minor finishing work, including landscaping and tree planting, will be complete this spring.

Leq’á:mel First Nation – “The Dewdney Bridge project reflects a shared commitment to collaboration, respect and reconciliation, ensuring that Leq’á:mel’s rights, values and responsibilities to our lands and waters were meaningfully upheld throughout every stage of planning and construction. This area holds deep cultural and historical significance for our people, long serving as a travel corridor and gathering place within the heart of Leq’á:mel’s territory. Its completion strengthens safety and accessibility for all who travel through our lands, while honouring the living culture and enduring stewardship of the Leq’á:mel people.”