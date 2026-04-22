With UK Roots – “parkrun” Feel Good Movement’ Arrives in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – parkrun is a place where people can come together to walk, run or volunteer—and feel good—which is why it’s called The Feel Good Movement.

parkrun started in the United Kingdom in 2004 with a mission to make the world healthier and happier through free, inclusive and accessible community events. People of all ages, abilities, backgrounds and walks of life come together every Saturday morning and participate by walking, running or volunteering. There are more than 60 parkruns across Canada, and almost half a million people participate in parkruns around the world each week.

Abbotsford is the latest community to join the parkrun family—its inaugural event was held on April 18 at Matsqui Trail Regional Park. The launch saw over 70 participants, including six volunteers, as well as the mayor of the City of Abbotsford, Ross Siemens.

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“Active living plays an important role in building a healthy and vibrant community, and the City of Abbotsford is always looking for ways to help residents connect, enjoy the outdoors and stay active,” says Mayor Siemens. “As a runner myself, I’m pleased parkrun has come to Abbotsford and is providing free weekly 5K events to our community.”

Local resident Brock Fast is a key volunteer leading the Matsqui Trail Regional parkrun initiative. Fast first participated in parkrun in 2017 at Okanagan parkrun in Kelowna. The non-competitive, community-focused spirit of the event really appealed to him.

“When I was first invited to parkrun, I really wasn’t a runner,” shares Fast. “My uncle kept encouraging me to give parkrun a try, knowing I would really enjoy the positive, inclusive community.”

It took three outings at parkrun for Fast to get hooked. During that time, he received tips and encouragement, and started to understand and appreciate the community. “My third time out, I was faster than my second time, the community knew who I was, and I didn’t feel sore,” he notes. “Being in a community that was striving to better themselves and help each other through encouragement and positivity was something that really got me hooked.”

When Fast moved to Mission, he really missed and craved the community that treated him so well at Okanagan parkrun. He is thrilled to now bring parkrun to Abbotsford, bringing the total parkruns in British Columbia to 18.

Fast’s advice for first-time parkrunners: “If you’re thinking about trying out parkrun, I recommend giving it three tries!”

The volunteer-led initiative takes place every Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at Matsqui Trail Regional Park, 6550 Tall Road. Participants are invited to complete a 5K route by walking, jogging or running. There are a variety of volunteer opportunities available and dogs on leashes are welcome, as are young children in jogging strollers. For more information, visit parkrun.ca/MatsquiTrailRegional or email matsquitrailregional@parkrun.com.